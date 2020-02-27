CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. — Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.

The eagle was found on Feb. 21 dead in Cherry Valley, Ark.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stepped up to match that reward, adding another $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-482-9262.

