Rock Hill Police searching for suspects accused of robbing jewelry store

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for suspects accused of robbing a jewelry store back on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to police, the crime happened at Adams Jewelers. Police said two men robbed the store at gunpoint and fled the mall heading toward Sears.

Police on scene spoke with the complainant who said two men came in pointing a gun. One man hopped over the glass counter while the other ran around it both going to the safe in the backroom, police said. The suspects grabbed items from the safe as the complainant fled the store screaming. The complainant heard two shots fired while running, police report.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 803- 329-7293.

