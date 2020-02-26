LEXINGTON, S.C. — A search is underway for a missing elderly couple in Lexington County who didn't return to their assisted living facility.

Officers say Ronald and Mary Denny didn't come home Tuesday night. They were last seen since driving their Hyundai Santa Fe to dinner.

The Dennys were seen on security video leaving a restaurant near the Red Bank WalMart right after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say they both have memory issues and take daily medications for other conditions. Ronald is 83, while Mary is 82.

A search is underway for both along with their Hyundai Santa Fe. The Dennys' vehicle has a South Carolina tag of AMS 751.

If you see the Dennys or their vehicle call 911.

Ronald and Mary Denny

Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.

A vehicle similar to the one that is missing.

Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.