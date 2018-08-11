CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the mass shooting at a California country dance hall and live music venue that left 12 people dead and at least 10 hurt, a Charlotte company is offering tips to help people survive an active shooter situation.

Threat Suppression Incorporated is a company that teaches people how to prevent, respond, and recover from active shooting situations, as well other threatening situations.

Dr. Mike Clumpner, president of Threat Suppression Incorporated, said he never likes waking up to the news of another mass shooting because he and so many are focused on trying to prevent these events from occurring.

“Every event that happens is a punch straight in the throat, and it just, it hurts,” Clumpner said.

The company started in 2012, and since then, Clumpner said it has seen a growing need for active shooter training courses, particularly after mass shootings happen.

“Usually it’s venue specific,” Clumpner said. “So you have a shooting at a school, a bunch of schools call. You have a shooting in an entertainment-type facility, entertainment-type facilities call.”

Across the Charlotte region in recent years, law enforcement has conducted trainings at schools, churches, event venues, clubs, and bars.

In a situation like the shooting in California at a bar, Clumpner said he would encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and take a few seconds to plan ahead once inside a venue.

“What am I going to do with my child? How am I going to get out? Where are the exit doors?” Clumpner added. “Just do that mental scrimmage so if something happens to you, you're already that far ahead in the problem-solving continuum."

If an active shooter situation does arise, Clumpner said people should remember to run, hide, and fight.

“If you can get away from the event, your odds of surviving the event increase exponentially,” Clumpner said. “So if you can just go, get away.”

