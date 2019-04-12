HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say Luna Samuel's running car was stolen outside of High Point Medical Center.

In a social media post, Samuel said her 80-year-old mother, who has stage IV breast cancer, had some tests on Friday - the day after Thanksgiving.

Samuel said she pulled up to the hospital and left the car running because it was 'freezing out.' She went inside to retrieve a wheelchair for her mother.

Samuel said a hospital employee got her mother out of the car, and in the blink of an eye, two people jumped into their Chevy and took off.

Samuel said she was only two feet away when it happened, so she tried to stop them from getting away.

High Point Police say Samuel tried to intervene by putting her hand in the car, hoping to grab one of the suspects. Police say her hand was shut in the door, and she now has a small abrasion.

Samuel said she doesn't know how she got her hand out, but she wasn't pulled under the car.

The police report indicates the car stolen is a 2002 red Chevy Trailblazer.

Other items that were inside the car listed as stolen:

keys

wallet

credit/debit cards

personal checks

Apple iPhone

Apple iPad

purse

sleeping bags

household items

magazines with 12 bullets

High Point Police say after further investigation, detectives found out the suspects stole the car, and then went shopping using the victims credit cards.

Officers have identified the suspects as 26-year-old Wayne Frederick Hartel and 27-year-old Megan Lynn Allen. They are wanted for Common Law Robbery, Financial Card Fraud, Financial Card Theft, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and the car.

If you have any information, call High Point Police.

