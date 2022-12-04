The lakefront property has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema, a dock and a two-story treehouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Now that Russell Wilson is headed for Denver, the quarterback has listed his Bellevue mansion for sale for $28 million.

The house sits on Lake Washington with over 11,000 square feet of space. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema, two dining rooms, a dance/yoga studio and a pro gym.

The exterior has three patios, twelve parking spots and a two-story treehouse. There is also a dock and two jet ski lifts, according to a listing on Windermere's website.

The house itself is on the market for $28 million, while an adjoining lot to Wilson's mansion is on the market for $8 million. The lot features a basketball and pickleball court with 110 feet of lakefront property.

The house was last put on the market in 2015 for $6.7 million.