MAGNOLIA, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing late Tuesday.

Ryder Cambron, 15, was last seen just prior to 8 p.m. on a "Mule" style UTV. The UTV was located with her cell phone in a wooded area near a park overnight, but so far the girl remains missing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released her photo overnight, asking the public to help keep an eye out for her. In a 10:30 a.m. Facebook post the sheriff's office said they expanded the search for Cambron early Wednesday.

"The search is being expanded beyond the initial wooded area," the sheriff's office posted. "Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance. We urge the public against plans of forming private search parties- as the inclement weather we are experiencing could pose a risk to untrained volunteers."

Cambron is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Deputies are searching near 20550 Imperial Oak Drive, although the search zone has now expanded beyond this area.

Rescuers are concerned for her safety due to the bad weather that moved into Southeast Texas overnight.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at 936-760-5800.

