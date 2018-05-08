The Salisbury Police Department kicked off the National Night Out festivities with a celebration Saturday night.

The event included food, fun, and games for the community as a way for law enforcement to build a relationship with the people they serve.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes said holding an event on Saturday night allowed officers the chance to go to the community group events on the official National Night Out on Aug. 7.

“We are part of the community, and we work with the community,” Stokes said, “and it’s a way for us to build a relationship with the community we’re serving.”

Flora Sorocki, president of the Forest Creek Homeowner’s Association, set up a booth to show police their neighborhood supports working with officers to cut down on crime.

“It’s important to come out to work together in the community and work together with the police officers to try to keep the crime down,” Sorocki said.

The event comes a day after Salisbury police responded to a double murder at Towne Creek Park. Three persons of interest are still at large.

Stokes said on Friday that Salisbury has been plagued with gun violence for years, and it’s something the department is working to prevent.

Stokes believes events like National Night Out are a way to build those relationships with the community so people trust police when an incident occurs.

"We want to find a way through engaging folks and looking at what can we do to solve this problem with the community's help to bring that number down,” Stokes added.

Community members like Sorocki agree with the solution.

"We need to work together cause crime is right behind them, and we need to try to clean it up in our neighborhoods,” Sorocki said.

There will be more than 70 events happening throughout the Charlotte region on National Night Out. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have committed to having a presence at each registered event.

These typically include neighborhoods organizing activities such as block parties, cookouts, porch sit-ins, and ice cream socials to demonstrate their support of “no tolerance” for crime.

CMPD asked everyone to leave their porch lights on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 as a symbol of alertness and awareness.

