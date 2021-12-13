'Santa's elves' prepare for Matthews GIVES Back Program

Next week, 73 families will have the opportunity to "shop" for their children for the holidays.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews HELP Center (MHC) and the Matthews Police Department have been collecting toys, games, bikes, skateboards, dolls, gift cards and more for families in the Greater Matthews Community and surrounding areas who are experiencing financial crisis.

"The community has been incredibly supportive again this year, and we hope these gifts will bring a bit of joy to children and their families who are struggling this holiday season," Sandra Conway, Executive Director of the Matthews HELP Center, said. "It has been such a long 18+ months with the pandemic, and we hope this will bring joy to families to be able to provide their children with holiday gifts," she said.

The mission of the Matthews HELP is to provide short-term crisis assistance to our neighbors in the Greater Matthews Community.

The service area for the organization covers 5 zip codes: 28104 (Matthews/Stallings), 28105 (Matthews); 28226, 28270 (Charlotte) and 28079 (Indian Trail).

