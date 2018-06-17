SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WFMY) - Police arrested a father they believe is responsible for his one-year-old son's death after he was left in a car.

Spartanburg police say the child, King Trammel, was left in a car with the windows closed and the engine turned off for at least an hour. The coroner's office says King died from heat-related issues.

22-year-old Aaron Trammel was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Unlawful Neglect of a Child according to WSPA. He was arrested Saturday night.

King Trammel reportedly lived in Spartanburg.

