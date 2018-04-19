A brand new report showed South Carolina has a major issue with drunk drivers.

According to ValuePenguin, a consumer research group, the Palmetto State now ranks third in the nation behind North Dakota and Montana for having the most DUI-related fatalities.

Collecting data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, ValuePenguin reported in 2016, the most recent data available, there was a rate of 6.59 DUI deaths in the state per 100,000 residents.

The report also stated "despite having less than half the population of its northern neighbor, South Carolina had just 23 fewer fatalities in 2016 as a result of drunken driving than North Carolina.”

The report showed top states where people are most likely to be in a fatal DUI-related crash:

Montana North Dakota South Carolina Alabama New Mexico Wyoming South Dakota Texas Louisiana Oklahoma

Click here for full report.

