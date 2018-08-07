MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Myrtle Beach police say a four-year-old shot himself in the head in a tragic accident at a resort Saturday night.

RELATED | Person Dies After Fall From Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony: Police

WBTW reports officers were called to Oceans One Resort on Ocean Blvd. South and found a child had been shot in one of the rooms.

RELATED | Woman Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony At Myrtle Beach

Detectives say the child was playing in the room when he got ahold of a handgun from his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself. He was taken to the hospital.

The child's parents, Heather Odom and Jeremy Barrett, have been charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child. Both were to appear before a judge Sunday.

RELATED | Body of North Carolina Woman Found In Wooded Area In Myrtle Beach

The child's condition is not known.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY