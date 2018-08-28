LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- No charges will be filed against a man who was at the center of a warning issued by school officials after he was accused of approaching two boys.

Over the weekend, the man was accused of trying to lure two children into his car in Indian Land.

The two boys talked exclusively to NBC Charlotte about the close call Monday. They said they were riding their bikes when the man tried to convince them to come to his house to play baseball.

“He pulled up next to me slowly, he was super close, he rolled down the window and said, 'Do you like baseball?' and I said, 'No,' and then he said, 'If you and your buddies want to come over and play then you can come over.”

Cameron Jenkins, 12, was riding bikes with his neighbor, Juaqin, 11, on Sunday night. Juaqin’s dad, David, was there, too. Cameron fell behind for a moment, and that’s when it happened.

“I told my dad, 'Slow down, let’s look at Cameron and wait for him,'" Juaqin said.

Juaqin and his dad noticed a gray Honda pulled up next to Cameron.

“He had his hand on the door handle like he was about to open it,” Cameron said.

David ran up to intervene.

“As I went towards the vehicle, he just took off," said David. “I asked Cameron, 'Did you know that person?' He said, 'No.' That’s when I got freaked out.”

Cameron’s mom, Crystal, is still coming to terms with what could have happened.

“It’s terrifying; it makes me not want to let my kids go out at all," Crystal said. “I was shocked, terrified, couldn’t believe that this is happening to us. to my son. Thankfully, David was there because usually, the kids are riding around by themselves.”

The neighborhood quickly set up a watch patrol and police started investigating. The Lancaster school district posted a warning on Facebook, and teachers reviewed "stranger danger" with the kids in class on Monday.

“I’m just not gonna talk to strangers anymore," said Cameron.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office located and spoke with the man who approached the boys. Deputies said the man is not a registered sex offender and has no criminal record.

Deputies also went on to conclude he did not violate any laws during the encounter.

"This incident caused a good bit of legitimate concern among area residents,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “I am happy we got to the bottom of it."

