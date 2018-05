McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (NBC News) -- A kangaroo is back home after giving drivers along one South Carolina road quite a surprise.

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office received reports of a kangaroo near the Clarks Hill area overnight Monday.

Curtis Holt spotted the kangaroo while driving and shot video of the animal hopping around near the highway.

The kangaroo was eventually corralled by its owner.

