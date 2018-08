HORRY COUNTY, S.C. -- A South Carolina fire official is receiving praise after he saved a dog trapped under a car.

According to the Surfside Beach Fire Department, a dog was stuck above the exhaust and transmission of an SUV so fire engineer Mike Miller came to the rescue.

PHOTOS: SC firefighter rescues dog stuck under car

A job well done, Mike!

