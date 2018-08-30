SC gov. speaks out on Planned Parenthood — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out just days after a federal judge temporarily halted his plan to cut state funding from Planned Parenthood.

During an event in Fort Mill Thursday, the governor said he stands firmly behind his decision to cut funding to the nonprofit organization and has plans to contest the decision.

You may remember back in July, Gov. McMaster announced several vetoes to the state budget, among them, cuts to planned parenthood. The governor said he was cutting 16 million dollars from Medicaid in order to prevent further funding for clinics like planned parenthood, which practice abortion.

Then late last month, Planned Parenthood announced they’d be suing, saying the organization provides an array of health services surrounding women’s health including cancer screenings.

On Tuesday, a federal judge issued a restraining order that blocks McMaster's order until the court can rule on the lawsuit.

“We hope to win that point and I have finished the paperwork. It took a while to get an exemption from the federal government rules, but my position is the taxpayers of South Carolina who do not support the promotion of abortion should not have to support with their tax money the promotion of abortion and that’s what planned parenthood does any way you look at it,” said Gov. McMaster.

Lawmakers who oppose the veto argue the state funding is used to provide a whole list of health services to the state’s poorest, who otherwise couldn’t afford care.

South Carolina has two clinics. NBC Charlotte was told they will be accepting Medicaid patients until the ruling.

