Graduation season is around the corner, which is a big deal for a lot of students and for their parents. However, both parties are getting in trouble at the ceremonies.

Recently at the University of Florida, several students were rushed and practically thrown off stage for celebrating. Outrage has been swarming social media, leading to the institution's president speaking out.

"The University of Florida and I failed to provide an appropriate event for all of our students, so that they could be celebrated and that they could celebrate their graduation," UF President W. Kent Fuchs said.

A high school in Greenville, S.C. sent a warning to anyone attending their ceremony. The school reportedly threatened to fine family and friends more than $1,000 if they cheer during the proceedings. That includes clapping and whistling.

The school argued graduation is a dignified and solemn ceremony. However, their school district said the school cannot really take any action because graduation is under the police department's jurisdiction. The police said they won't fine anyone -- unless things get really rowdy.

It's been done before. In 2008, seven parents were arrested for inappropriately behaving at a graduation in York County.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if any rules will be changing or new fines implemented like in Greenville. They said no fines will be given, but they do expect everyone in attendance to adhere to the rules.

