Authorities said a driver struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning on US 21 at Regent Parkway near Fort Mill.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed after a hit and run in York County Sunday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or given a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol.