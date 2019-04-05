SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Highway 55 in South Carolina early Saturday morning.

According to troopers, a person was walking along HW 55 near Clover at around 12:15 a.m. when they were hit and killed by a vehicle.

Officials report the vehicle did not stop and police are still looking for the suspect.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

