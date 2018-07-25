Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - The Winnsboro Police Department is still investigating a swimming incident that took place at the Fortune Springs Park Pool over the weekend.

Police say that a two-year-old was unresponsive in a pool, when a parent jumped into the grab the child.

Jason Morgan says the little boy was playing in the water with his young son. The toddler was with his grandfather, who had other grandchildren at the pool. When Morgan turned to dry his son off, that's when he noticed that the toddler was face down in the pool after attempting to reach for a golf ball.

"It took a couple seconds to realize, ok he's not playing," says Morgan. "So, I proceeded to jump in."

After calling for help Morgan says he was concerned about the lack of attention given by the lifeguards.

"They stayed in those chairs throughout this whole process," says Morgan. "From beginning to end, from the boy falling into the pool to when he was carried off to the ER."

The owner of Upstate Pool Management, who oversees the town's pool, says the three lifeguards on duty saw that the situation was under control and continued monitoring the rest of the pool.

"At that particular point in time, that was their interpretation," says Dan Ball. "That's not to say that if the gentlemen hadn't jumped in that they wouldn't have changed their minds in the next three to four seconds. We've been doing this for 20 years and knock on wood, we've never had any serious incident."

Police Chief John Seibles says they are continuing to question those who were at the pool, including the lifeguards on duty.

"I don't anticipate any charges, but we have to wait to see what the investigation reveals," says Chief Seibles.

