Just days into the new school year, officials were investigating a school bus fire in South Carolina.

It happened just south of Columbia in Calhoun County earlier this week. In the video, you could see thick smoke billowing from the bus. Luckily, no kids were on the bus at the time.

NBC Charlotte learned the fire was a result of driver error. Investigators said the parking brake was on while the bus was in motion which caused the rear tire to burn.

This latest school bus fire raised concerns about safety as education officials phase out the aging fleet. Over the past three years, there have been dozens of school bus fires in the Palmetto State.

You may remember some of those buses caught on fire while students were sitting in their seats. In one of those incidents back in May, 56 students were able to escape a bus engulfed in flames in upstate S.C.

A spokesperson from the State Department of Education said most of the buses catching fire are the 1995-1996 models. NBC Charlotte learned nearly 200 of those buses are still being driven across the state, including in York County.

