YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A health alert for parents as your kids are heading back to school one week from today.

A measles case has been reported for the first time in South Carolina since 1997, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The previous case was in Charleston back in 1997.

According to the DHEC, measles can spread when people cough or sneeze. Initial symptoms include fever, cough, and runny nose. Those symptoms are usually followed by a rash, which can last five to six days.

So whats the best way to prevent the highly contagious virus?

The state agency says vaccinating children with the MMR vaccine.

In the Palmetto State, two doses of the MMR vaccine are required for kids in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

This is not the only growing concern parents need to worry about. Just last week, we also reported that doctors in South Carolina are seeing an increase in cases of Hand Foot and Mouth disease.

As far as the measles, DHEC is investigating and trying to contact people who have been exposed.

