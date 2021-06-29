SC Senate votes no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has voted that they have no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough.
Senators decided Tuesday in a 34-4 vote that Pough is unable to fix problems at the agency that operates the state’s juvenile prisons.
Lawmakers have held hearings on the department this year after a scathing audit found an uptick in violence and problems getting medical care to youths along with other problems. The audit that was released in April surveyed over 1,200 DJJ employees for their opinions on job satisfaction, security, education, and medical services for juveniles.
In early June, about two dozen employees walked off the job in protest to the conditions. Pugh came out and met the workers to discuss their concerns.
Gov. Henry McMaster tapped Pough to run the agency and is the only person who can fire him. The governor's office says Pough is working on turning the agency around.
Problems with DJJ began before Pough's tenure. Reported issues first started to come to light after a riot in 2016.
Officials with DJJ at the time reported juveniles stole cars, escaped through drainage grates and set fires at the Broad River Road Facility, during the disturbance. When lawmakers heard from the agency after the riot, they learned the majority of female officers were not equipped with any weapons and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was never called. [SLED is normally called to investigate incidents involving other state law enforcement agencies and detention centers.]