SC Senate votes no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has voted that they have no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough.

Senators decided Tuesday in a 34-4 vote that Pough is unable to fix problems at the agency that operates the state’s juvenile prisons.

Lawmakers have held hearings on the department this year after a scathing audit found an uptick in violence and problems getting medical care to youths along with other problems. The audit that was released in April surveyed over 1,200 DJJ employees for their opinions on job satisfaction, security, education, and medical services for juveniles.

In early June, about two dozen employees walked off the job in protest to the conditions. Pugh came out and met the workers to discuss their concerns.

Gov. Henry McMaster tapped Pough to run the agency and is the only person who can fire him. The governor's office says Pough is working on turning the agency around.

Problems with DJJ began before Pough's tenure. Reported issues first started to come to light after a riot in 2016.