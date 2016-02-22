Partly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. The area will be rain-free today with winds five to ten mph. Friday will be more humid with a thirty percent chance of rain. Highs should be in the upper 80s across the region.

This Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night will be cloudy with rain and a few storms likely.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a forty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s across the region. Tuesday will be hot and humid with a high around 88 and a chance of showers and a few storms. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and a forty percent chance of rain.

Copyright 2018 WCNC