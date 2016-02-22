Just some isolated to scattered storms this evening, the overall chances are just 40% but the storms that can develop could be severe.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered late day and evening storms. The chance of storms is 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Next week there will be a 50-60% chance of scattered late day and evening showers or storms every day. Due to the clouds and rain chance temperatures will be only in the low to mid-80s. The average high temperature is still around 89°.

