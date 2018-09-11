CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school bus accident in southeast Charlotte was under investigation Friday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Laura Drive and Caroline Whitney Circle.

NBC Charlotte learned the bus, #1534, was carrying children with special needs home from Metro School.

The bus that was rear ended was carrying special needs kids. pic.twitter.com/oq63KHT7eE — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) November 9, 2018

Julia Clapper's blood pressure skyrocketed when she received the call that her son, Austin, was in a wreck.

"This is his first accident, and the last thing I want to know is that he was in an accident and hurt," said Clapper.

Fortunately, her fears were quickly quieted by officials from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

"He's fine, and they handled it very professional, let me know how he was doing," Clapper said. "They called me numerous times to give me check-ups, let me know the police were on the way so it was reassuring. Even though something unfortunate like this happened, it's reassuring they came in and helped out."

All of the kids who weren't able to be picked up by their parents were put on another bus. No one was hurt in the accident.

