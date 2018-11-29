CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You see scooters zipping all over town at all hours of the day.

But doctors are warning people to be careful because of a spike in serious injuries.

Scooters stormed Charlotte last spring, and they have been well received by riders, but not everyone is singing their praises.

They are cheap, easy transportation around the city, specifically uptown into South End. But sometimes cheap can come with an expensive price tag.

Dr. Kent Ellington, an Ortho Carolina orthopedic surgeon, said he’s seeing more injuries from scooter rides.

“In the last two months, I have taken care of four people that had fractures that require surgery,” said Dr. Ellington.

An x-ray showed a titanium rod down the leg, two plates, and five screws that required a hospital stay and surgery. The accident will cost the rider somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000.

In Dallas, Texas, one man was killed on a scooter. Another guy, not a patient at Ortho, critically hurt his arm on a scooter.

Doctors said about 40 to 50 percent of the injuries happen when people are intoxicated -- usually late at night. Riders have had run-ins with cars. One was witnessed and shown live on Facebook by a city councilman in Charlotte.

Lime, a company that rents scooters, said they encourage people to wear helmets and ride safely. They also offer one million dollars worth of liability insurance coverage and investigate all claims.

However, they weren’t clear if the rider is covered for rider error. If not, you could get sued, and your homeowner’s policy wouldn’t likely cover it, because most have a motorized vehicle exclusion.

This means, legally, you might be on your own and damages will come from your pocket. If the same accident were to happen on a bike, you’d probably be covered.

An insurance industry expert said scooters are a gray area because it’s all so new, and the industry is still trying to figure out what to do and how to handle claims.

Charlotte's city council is debating how to regulate these scooters, like where they can be ridden. But if you’re driving or walking, stay alert so you don’t get hurt.

