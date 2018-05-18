CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The motorized scooters that were banned from Charlotte last week are coming back.

City leaders said they've reached a deal with three companies to bring scooters to the Queen City. The deal gives the green light to some 300 scooters.

The news came after a bike-sharing company called "Lime" put the scooters across uptown without permission from city leaders. The company was ordered to take the scooters off the streets.

Back in March, city councilman Larken Egleston told NBC Charlotte the scooters presented a different set of issues than bicycles.

“We’d obviously have to consider helmet laws,” Egleston said. “We’d have to consider rider age, and do they need to be insured?”

You can expect the scooters to be back as soon as Monday.

