The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was searching for an 83-year-old man on Wednesday.

James Leo Luraghi was last seen leaving his home at 4014 Grand Teton Place in the Tree Tops development in Indian Land around 10:30 a.m. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

James Leo Luraghi

Luraghi is 5’ 11” and weighs 250 lbs. with hazel eyes and a medium complexion. He's balding on top and sometimes wears a hairpiece but was not doing so when he disappeared.

Luraghi was driving a beige 2003 Lincoln Town Car with South Carolina tag 141270W. If you have seen him or his car, call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. You may also submit a tip online.

