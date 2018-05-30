UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three men suspected of firing off a handgun in the middle of a neighborhood.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the St. John’s Forest subdivision off N.C. 84, just west of Monroe.

The sheriff’s office released two surveillance videos. The first showed what deputies believe to be three young men walking on Annaberg Lane on Sunday night. Then moments later, deputies said the surveillance footage shows one of the young men pulling out a handgun and firing it in the direction of a home.

“I hear about a whole round of gunshots, and I look outside and kids are running up the street and then police showed up,” said Nicole Pettine, who lives close to where the incident happened.

The majority of the bullets hit one residence on Annaberg Lane. Deputies said an adult and several teenagers were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

“It’s a residential community. You’ve got homes on either side,” said Tony Underwood, chief communications officer for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s a lot of people that are in harm’s way. It’s careless. it’s reckless. It’s dangerous.”

Underwood said a motive is unclear at this time, but he said it appeared that the suspect was targeting a specific area.

“It appears to be random shooting, random gunfire, but it does appear that that home or at least that vicinity was targeted,” Underwood said.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

