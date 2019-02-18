RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year old girl with a medical condition that requires attention.

Deputies say Kayla Grace Taylor was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday evening at her home in Irmo.

Taylor is described as white female with dark brown hair in a buzz cut with blue eyes and glasses who stand about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She may have a purple backpack with her.

If you see Taylor or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sheriff's Department at (803) 576-3000 or (803) 576-1468.