The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing mother and her six children after a judge ordered her to surrender the children to the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS).

Deputies say a judge signed an order Wednesday morning directing Jennafer Machelle Price, 33, to turn over her six children to DSS. When DSS went to pick up the children, deputies say they learned that Price and the children were missing and could not be located.

After opening an investigation, deputies say Price is now charged with six counts of Custodial Interference. Deputies say they believe Price, who has a history of narcotics abuse, may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with S.C tag number 668KW.

The children are:

Alana Grant, 11

Tristan Price, 9

Nyomi Hardwick, 6

Alijah Hardwick, 4

Rylee Hardwick, 2

Anton Hardwick, 1

If you think you see and her six children or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111 or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately and ask them to relay your information to the Sheriff’s Office.

