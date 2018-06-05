The University Child Development School's first and second-grade students teamed up to design and build a tiny home for the homeless in Seattle.

The 95 students are learning about building homes for their community.

The Low Income Housing Institute helped with the design of the home. The institute operates housing for low-income and homeless people in Washington State and is one of the largest providers of tiny homes in the nation.

The school also visited LIHI's Capitol Hill tiny home village and spoke with residents there. That influenced the home's design said teacher Kristi Grouws.

Each year, the school adopts a theme that serves as a unifying idea for curriculum. The idea is broad and meant to encourage creativity and new ideas. This year, the school is focusing on the word "Reach." Grouws said the theme is meant to teach children how to learn about themselves and then reach out to the larger community in Seattle.

"As they drive into school every day, they can see that we're in an urban setting and there's a lot of needs in our community," teacher Jennifer Vary said.

The school also hopes to educate students on local issues of housing availability.

"Its something we take for granted a lot of times," Grouws said. "Having an address allows you a lot of opportunities."

The children also signed letters to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan advocating for improved low-income housing opportunities.

The UCDS started as a preschool and kindergarten for children of faculty and students at the University of Washington. It served as a lab setting for educational research. It now serves more than 300 students from ages three through fifth grade.

