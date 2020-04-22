CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were more than 825,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 45,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 75,000 recoveries. More than 4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.5 million cases and 178,152 deaths.

Senate reaches deal on $500 billion deal for small businesses

Senate leaders announced they reached an agreement on a nearly $500 billion bill to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The program, designed to help ailing businesses stay afloat during this Coronavirus outbreak, ran out of money last week.

As the PPP gets an infusion of cash, restaurant owners are asking Congress to adjust some of the rules, now keeping many of them from participating in the program.