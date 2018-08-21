Armadillos are not native to North Carolina, but ever since the first confirmed sighting in 2008, they've slowly been making their way into the Tar Heel State.

In the past few days, there have been four armadillo sightings according to wildlife biologist Ruby Davis. They're commonly seen along the Gulf Coast.

"Mild winters are pushing them up and then the fact that we're losing habitat, so we're encountering more wildlife, and this is just one of those that we're going to be seeing more of," said Davis.

Last week, "Army" the armadillo was struck by a car, and after being taken to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, the animal was taken to Davis who is a member of Animal Rehabilitators of the Carolinas (ARC).

"He has deep abrasions and lacerations, and that's from the undercarriage of the vehicle striking him, and road rash on his face and limbs," said Davis, who added she's excited to rehabilitate her first armadillo.

While they are non-aggressive and feed primarily on bugs, Davis advised against approaching an armadillo in the wild, which is where she'd like "Army" to be in about a month.

"We expect a full recovery and then he'll be released back in the wild."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC