CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Several families were displaced Tuesday night after a fire in the University area.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9217 Glenwater Drive, north of UNC Charlotte. No one was hurt, but two apartment units were destroyed. A total of four were damaged.

Charlotte Fire said crews had the flames under control in just over 20 minutes. One dog was rescued.

The Red Cross was on scene to help. Firefighters were also keeping an eye on each other in the heat.

Investigators were looking into whether the fire started on a balcony.

“It’s just really sad some lost their homes tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ogyfP6vNHq — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) June 20, 2018

