CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Travelers were on alert after a sex crime was reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Sam Nedawi, a 56-year-old contract worker, was accused of sexual battery involving a 20-year-old woman. A source close to the investigation told NBC Charlotte the crime happened last week at a gift shop.

Nedawi was accused of inappropriately touching the victim. According to the police report, the incident lasted more than 20 minutes. The victim was possibly under the influence of prescription medication, the report said.

Airport officials said Nedawi was a contract worker for Paradies retail store and Lufthansa Airlines -- where he worked at the check-in counter.

“As we follow a strict zero-tolerance policy for harassment and violence of any kind, we have informed his employer that Lufthansa will not accept his services in the future,” Lufthansa officials said in a statement.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to Paradies multiple times for comment but did not hear back. Nedawi was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery with a $7,500 bond.

© 2018 WCNC