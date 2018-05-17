CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A rash of vandalism in south Charlotte all happened in the same time frame Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to three separate incidents all involving spray-painted graffiti. Some of the graffiti was sexually explicit, appearing on driveways, mailboxes and cars.

In one neighborhood, an 18-year-old woman arrived home early Wednesday to find the vandalism spread all throughout the driveway.

“I just started crying honestly,” Francesca Marotta said. “It feels like someone is really trying to hurt you. I don’t know what I did to someone to make them want to come to my house and do this.”

Marotta knew she was specifically targeted. It wasn’t just random words and phrases. The suspect or suspects also spray-painted her nickname on the driveway.

“People only really close to me know that’s my nickname,” Marotta said. “So that frightens me as well, because who is going to know my nickname is Fran?”

A question she doesn’t know the answer to, and also a question of security.

“I feel like I’m scared for my own safety,” Marotta said. “What if they come back to my house and I’m alone?”

Marotta hoped the person or people responsible will be caught so they can press charges and for her own peace of mind.

