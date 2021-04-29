Sheriff: 3 deputies fired weapons in Elizabeth City man's shooting; 4 who didn't back on duty

Three deputies left the sheriff's office after the shooting, and seven others were placed on leave.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Thursday three deputies fired their weapons last week in the fatal shooting of an Elizabeth City man last week, and he has reinstated four others to active duty who did not.

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot five times by deputies trying to serve a warrant to search his home and car on April 21 as part of a drug investigation. Authorities said he had a history of resisting arrest, so several deputies went to his home.