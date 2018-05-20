A suspect has been arrested after trying to evade police and stabbing a K-9 officer in the head, according to the Sacramento Sheriff Department.

At about 11:15 a.m. a parole agent alerted the Sacramento Sheriff's of a suspect wanted in a domestic violence incident. Officers then found Jackie Burke, 41, at the 4500 block of Hackberry Lane.

While trying to stop Burke during a traffic stop, he fled and a slow-speed pursuit ensued. Burke ended the pursuit at the 8300 block of Fair Oaks Blvd.

As officers tried to negotiate, Burke stepped out of the car with his hand behind his back, indicating he had a weapon. Officers fired one bean bag shotgun round at the suspect and sent in Jedi the K-9 officer.

Burke stabbed Jedi multiple times in the head before he was taken into custody and transported to Sacramento County Jail after being cleared of canine bites at the hospital.

Sacramento Sheriff Department

Jedi, a 3-year-old German Shepard, was transported to a veterinarian and awaits surgery. He is expected to survive.

