ATLANTA — Angie Caymol can’t stop looking at the side of the road. She knows that somewhere out there, amid the debris, the garbage and the cars, is a part of her heart.

Angie is in desperate search of a license plate with a very special meaning that was lost while she was driving the Downtown Connector.

For Angie, the license plate is a reminder of her son, Drew, who was killed in a car accident when he was 11 years old in 2015.

“I just can't bear to think that it's out here and not on this car anymore,” she said.

She always had a Clemson University tag, but it wasn't until Drew was killed that she started thinking about the numbers.

Her sons played sports together growing up. Her older son Matthew always wore the number 10; Drew wore 34.

After Drew’s death, the Caymol family found the man who had tag CU 1034, and he signed it over to Angie.

“He said without hesitation, the license tag is hers,” she said.

For the past two years, having that tag gave her back a small part of what she lost when Drew died.

It just gives me a small bit of comfort every time I get in to that car and know that tag is on here,” Angie said. “It's a sense of peace, it's this sense that we're all together.”

But the priceless tag fell off her vehicle somewhere between the Atlanta airport and Angie’s home in Buford.

“My heart just broke, again, because the tag has so much meaning to me,” she said.

She knows there's a chance she may never get it back…

“It's just been discouraging to realize this truly is a needle in a haystack,” Angie said.

But for Drew, she's going to try.

“It's miraculous that I even had the tag, and it's possible,” Angie said. “Maybe somebody sees it, maybe somebody picks it up. Maybe a HERO unit pulls to the side. Maybe anything. Maybe somehow, someway, that tag finds its way home.”

If you happen to find the lost license plate, contact us at 11Alive.com

