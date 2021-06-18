One person hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after robbery call in Charlotte, police say

CMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a "robbery from person" call for service in the 4000 block of The Plaza.

A statement from the department said officers found the victim with an apparent gun shot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:20, officers were still investigating the scene.

WCNC will continue to follow updates as they become available.

