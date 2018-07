The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) was called to I-77 NB near mile marker 18 to investigate a shooting Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. near West W.T. Harris Blvd. CMPD said it appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Traffic alert: Northbound 77 near WT Harris is currently shut down due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 27, 2018

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the lanes would be closed until 11:30 p.m.

