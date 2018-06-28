ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A shooting has been at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road, police said.

"We are trying to clear the building, trying to make sure everyone is safe," an officer said. "This is going to be a long investigation."

The Baltimore Sun reports that an employee at the scene said multiple people have been shot.

At this time, police cannot confirm if a person is in custody.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

