Shoppers are on high alert as criminals target grocery stores in the Charlotte area.

On Monday morning in Mooresville, police said two men robbed a Food Lion, telling a store employee they had a gun. Last week, a police officer shot an alleged armed robber accused of taking five people hostage at a Harris Teeter in Salisbury.

NBC Charlotte did some digging and discovered hundreds of calls for service at some popular local grocery stores. A call for service can be anything from an accident in the parking lot to an armed robbery.

At Harris Teeter in South Park, there have been at least 140 calls for service since the start of the year. At Food Lion in Plaza Midwood, there have been nearly 200 calls for service. At Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard, nearly 500 calls for service have been placed.

"That's why people have them guns now when you go to the stores. They always got the guns out. Back in the day you never seen that. It's sad, man."

Experts said if you find yourself in the middle of an armed robbery, comply with the suspect. If he or she orders you to get on the ground, get on the ground. If the robber demands your wallet, take it out and toss it.

