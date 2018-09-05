CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The suspect who opened fire and shot someone near a busy shopping center in south Charlotte is still on the run.

"We're getting multiple calls on it," said a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispatcher.

The violent incident Tuesday is the latest in a string of deadly shootings that escalated from arguments.

"Normal people don't pull out guns and start shooting over an argument," said Peter Hovanec with Monroe Communications Dept.

In recent weeks, authorities say that's become the new norm.

On Monday, police believe Tammarrian Anthony shot and killed 24-year-old DeMario Erickson Roddey. The shooting stemmed from an argument.

"Disagreement over medication prescribed to him," said the CMPD dispatcher.

Just this weekend in Monroe, a day party turned dark when a 22-year-old was shot and killed. During that same altercation, three others were taken to area hospitals.

Police are still searching for Torrey Brooks, the alleged gunman.

"Some sort of disagreement broke out," said Hovanec. "An individual decided to take matters into his own hands. Senseless violence."

