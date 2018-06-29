CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A day after the NFL fined Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million in connection to accusations of sexual harassment and of using a racial epithet, there are questions about what to do with his statue that stands just outside of Bank of America Stadium.

Fans around the stadium all had opinions, one way or another.

One woman, Tami Roberts, said Richardson is not the first person ever to be accused of sexual harassment.

“The Presidents do it all the time, so why is it OK for Presidents to do it and not somebody that has done something great for the city and the team?” she asked.

But Van Leonard disagreed saying, “If he is not the new owner, its needs to go.”

County Commissioner Pat Cotham agreed the statue needed to go given the finding in the NFL investigation that led to the multi-million dollar fine levied against Richardson.

Cotham said she had an idea of where the statue could go. “Maybe his family wants it.” She said.

On WCNC.COM, there was a lot of reaction to a question about the future of the Richardson statue.

One viewer wrote, “If we are removing other historical monuments because it represents other injustices, then this should not be any different.”

Another view wrote simply, “No. It's part of history.”

Former City Council member Kenny Smith said the future of the statue is up to only one man.

“That’s up to the new owner for him to decide,” Smith said.

New owner David Tepper has said he plans to be in Charlotte in August after the sale of the team has been finalized.

Its expected one of the first questions he will be asked will concern the future of the statue.

