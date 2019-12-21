TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Houma brother and sister are accused of going into their neighbor's home and stealing their water and possessions while they were out of town, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office officials say.

Robert Bates Jr, 36, and Christi Lynn Bates, 40, were arrested Saturday shortly after a couple returned to their home on Richard Drive to find the lights on, items thrown across the house and a damp bathroom full of steam, according to TPSO reports.

The couple had been out of their home for several weeks.

They called for deputies, who arrived around 11:00 p.m. Friday and made sure no one was inside. As they looked around, they found a hose that led from the home to another house nearby.

Police followed the hose and searched the connecting house, where they found the Bates siblings in possession of several items belonging to their neighbors like ceiling fans and a small refrigerator, TPSO officials said.

The Bates reportedly were diverting water from the couple's home as well.

The siblings were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for simple burglary (felony), theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

