CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Caldwell County canceled a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man.

Authorities said the body of Jimmy "RC" Spears was found in the woods near his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Rays Place in Lenoir Monday.

Investigators said there were are no signs of foul play, and Spears suffered from dementia. Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones and Dino Dibernardi, director of Caldwell County Emergency Services, thanked more than 30 agencies involved in the search.

