CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police searched for a man who left an adult care facility in Charlotte over the weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 26-year-old Joshua Britton walked away from the home off Banfshire Rd. around 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a UNC hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray Nike Shoes with an orange stripe.

If you know anything about Britton, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

UPDATE: At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the Silver Alert for Britton was canceled.

Joshua Britton

